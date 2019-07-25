Holder America First Investment Advisors Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; As The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Stock Rose, Rk Asset Management Cut Position

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $384.71. About 116,935 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM)

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 4.98M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.