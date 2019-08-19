Holder Altai Capital Management LP Upped Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stake; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Holding

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15M, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $151.09. About 305,929 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 3,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Penbrook Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 671,219 are owned by Gagnon Ltd Company. Northern Tru holds 270,136 shares. Needham Investment Management Lc holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 1.16M shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability owns 733,818 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 8,404 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 33,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 131,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 174,350 are owned by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability holds 21,718 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11,033 shares to 220,312 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 26,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).