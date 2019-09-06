Holder Algert Global Upped Repligen (RGEN) Stake; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $376,740

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 2,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.8. About 329,279 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 45,842 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Global Investors invested in 385,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,281 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 227,001 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,393 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caprock Incorporated invested in 18,105 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 98,722 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd holds 1.61% or 274,061 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,312 shares. De Burlo holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 111,983 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp has invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Long Island Ltd Liability Com holds 3.09% or 153,026 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,146 shares. Beach Investment Mngmt Llc reported 6.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 12.87M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 32.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares to 24,572 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 7,206 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 32,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,065 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advsr Lc owns 84,307 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 4,627 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited reported 0.14% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 5,373 shares. Capital Fund Management has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 48,997 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Congress Asset Management Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,971 shares. Riverhead Capital Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,317 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP owns 1,456 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 23,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 28,443 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 52,118 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 15,117 shares.