Holder Alexandria Capital Has Raised Boeing Co Com (BA) Position; Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Moodys (MCO) as Valuation Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Heldrich Center Hotel Project To Caa2 From Caa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings Of Rockpoint; 12/04/2018 – INDONESIA RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Steele Creek Clo 2014-1R, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPWARD PRESSURE ON MONTENEGRO’S CREDIT PROFILE TO EMERGE IF CONSOLIDATION EFFORTS PLACE GOVT’S DEBT TRAJECTORY ON DEFINITIVE DOWNWARD PATH; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Uk Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Durham Mortgages A Plc; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To J.G. Wentworth Structured Settlement Securitization; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Yanlord’s Proposed Usd Notes; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated reported 8,463 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Conning holds 0.02% or 2,713 shares in its portfolio. 1,330 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 394 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 347,697 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,309 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,793 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 27,163 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,311 were reported by Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Llc. Sandler Capital Management invested 1.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 16,840 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mason Street stated it has 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,121 shares. Hightower Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,804 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls And Snyder holds 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 34,329 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.43% or 132,051 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited reported 1,582 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,796 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bellecapital Int Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. Cibc World holds 247,562 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,747 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability owns 19,667 shares. Jag Cap Management has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc owns 897 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,195 shares. Pure Advsrs accumulated 0.32% or 4,387 shares.