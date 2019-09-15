Holder Alethea Capital Management Has Boosted General Mtrs Co (GM) Position; Greenwood Gearhart Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $506,881; Valuation Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 441.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 32,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND PARTIES INVOLVED IN GM KOREA ISSUE NEEDS SWIFTLY AGREE ON BURDEN SHARING; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS KOREA GOVERNMENT WILL ENGAGE IN LABOR TALKS

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 104,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, down from 110,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Recall 2019: 3.4 Million Trucks and SUVs Recalled Over Brake Issues – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UAW preps for battle – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 41,766 shares to 13,857 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 615,146 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors invested in 0.04% or 8,800 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.16% or 179,362 shares. Asset One reported 742,733 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.54% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 120,976 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Limited has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Lmr Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,260 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.33% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 114,879 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 5,269 are owned by Boys Arnold & Communication. 1.68M are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Pinnacle Limited has 0.16% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 182,814 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FDA Approval of Roche Cancer Drug Confirms Beginning of New Oncology Era – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Important Is Keytruda For Merck? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 10,400 shares to 79,296 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 46,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 9.09M shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 111,866 shares. Shikiar Asset Management accumulated 0.38% or 11,450 shares. Jolley Asset Management Lc invested in 60,947 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 4,136 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 215,955 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 26,418 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 327,320 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 21,940 are owned by Altfest L J Inc. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Com invested 4.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rnc Capital Llc reported 14,873 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Lc owns 540,040 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 166,810 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York owns 390,985 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.