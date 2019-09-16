Holder Alesco Advisors Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Gm Advisory Group Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,293 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $399.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 8,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Llc has invested 4.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Montag A Assoc owns 22,645 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 2.78 million are owned by Viking Global Invsts L P. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 14,496 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability owns 52,738 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc holds 2,024 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benedict Financial Advsrs holds 0.09% or 565 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.41% or 3.91M shares. 680 are owned by First Fin Corporation In. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40.21 million shares. Jefferies Limited, New York-based fund reported 22,234 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 933 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sabal owns 58,732 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares to 103,407 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bath Savings holds 0.09% or 3,474 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.42% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 41,487 shares. Quantum Capital holds 1,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability reported 8.91M shares stake. Mraz Amerine Inc owns 8,094 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mairs And Power has 2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 180,018 shares. 194,812 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 595,044 shares. Montag A And Associate stated it has 45,289 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fin Svcs stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).