Holder Albion Financial Group Lifted Total Sa Adr (TOT) Holding; High Pointe Capital Management Upped Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 274.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 53,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 72,440 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 3.99M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 66,856 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 2.55M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13,100 shares to 2,190 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

