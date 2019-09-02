Holder Ajo LP Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Upped by $491,556 Its Stake

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 294.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 569,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 761,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, up from 192,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,201 shares to 341,952 shares, valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 18,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,488 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillview Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Da Davidson & stated it has 16,412 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Cap Ltd owns 2,004 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 447 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability reported 150 shares stake. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,611 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 343,352 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 459,240 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,465 shares. Ironwood Counsel holds 482 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,805 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.28% or 50,000 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 7.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 78,487 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 5,049 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 118,568 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 5,549 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 4,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 6,777 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 6,300 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 1,101 shares. Lsv Asset owns 2.82 million shares. American Century Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4.60 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.07% or 61,804 shares. 12,239 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gru Inc.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce (NYSE:BCE) by 12,794 shares to 24,851 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Au Optronics Adr (NYSE:AUO) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,615 shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – PRNewswire” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, TEVA, CAH and ABMD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.