Holder Agf Investments Has Boosted Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $4.88 Million as Shares Rose

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,949 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.16 million, up from 436,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 485,512 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 174,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.17M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 18,450 shares to 610,954 shares, valued at $74.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) by 411,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,593 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,800 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

