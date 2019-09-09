Holder Agf Investments America Has Boosted Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Bourgeon Capital Management Lifted Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holding by $598,861

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 76,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 72,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 820,718 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.98M shares stake. Raymond James Financial Advisors has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,419 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 1.08% or 47,299 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 22.29 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 2.42% or 313,811 shares. Eastern State Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,424 shares. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oak Ridge Investments Lc has 0.97% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Japan-based Hikari has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 2.52% or 20,600 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 260,990 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,544 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 288 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 5,295 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares to 140,469 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Communication invested in 22,336 shares. 10,746 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 494,410 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca accumulated 1.99M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Ser Incorporated invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meridian Inv Counsel owns 10,654 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 255,480 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New York-based Etrade Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,970 are held by Peoples Finance Services Corp. Bristol John W & Incorporated New York holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.31 million shares. Bender Robert Assocs owns 4,624 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.88% or 108,802 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Co holds 27,977 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Country Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 453,973 shares or 0.88% of the stock.