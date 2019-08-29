Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Maintains Stake in Amphenol Com Cl A (APH)

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $208.76. About 14.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 666,885 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.48% or 443,693 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reported 24,564 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 24,741 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Limited Com has 5,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 57,480 shares. Motco has invested 0.61% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 6,568 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 11,683 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 284 shares. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 478 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department stated it has 7 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Decatur Inc invested 0.97% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial In (NYSE:PRU) by 25,297 shares to 54,734 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 9,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,088 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

