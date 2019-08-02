Holder Aew Capital Management LP Lifted Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $408,147 as Market Value Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 681,795 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 11,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 165,862 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 176,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 92,454 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.03% stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.17% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 22,095 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn stated it has 27 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 80,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 385,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Lc invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 96,020 are held by Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 51 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 555,494 shares. Natl Bank reported 8,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 56,900 shares to 554,800 shares, valued at $160.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 67,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Evolutionary Innovation at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance OFC 2019 Demo – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Patch.com with their article: “DreamPort Doubles Space In Columbia Gateway – Patch.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Iradimed Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; McDermott Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $17.77 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co invested in 16,542 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc invested in 8,288 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 41,107 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 24,853 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated reported 937 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,568 shares. American Group has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 5,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin Bancorp Tru holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,582 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 128,079 shares to 648,705 shares, valued at $34.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 14,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Apogee Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:APOG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apogee: Underperforming, But Still Looks Appealing? – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apogee Enterprises, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.