Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Raised Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding; Kwmg Boosted Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH)

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 1.46M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 200,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 1.03 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,198 shares to 125,891 shares, valued at $38.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,911 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

