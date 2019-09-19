Holder Advent International Has Raised Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Duquesne Family Office Cut Stake by $1.14 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 234,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.90 million, down from 238,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.72. About 2.36 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.94. About 1.91M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 103,392 shares to 493,237 shares, valued at $60.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 16,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.12 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

