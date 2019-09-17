Holder Adirondack Trust Co Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Valuation Rose, Kylin Management Cut Its Holding by $54.00 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 274,230 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $393.69. About 349,688 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Lc has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 174,744 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.32% or 21,794 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 600 shares. 6,276 are held by Lafleur Godfrey Lc. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 3,295 shares. Accredited Investors Inc accumulated 0.06% or 837 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 62,816 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,451 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited accumulated 1,460 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 23,335 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc owns 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 1.27M shares stake.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Poland approved to buy $6.5B worth of F-35s built in Fort Worth – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed wins $347M Army hypersonics contract – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.