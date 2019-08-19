Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Raytheon Co New (RTN) Stake; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Upped Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,682 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40B, up from 15,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 151,206 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 221,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 397,430 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, up from 175,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 1.11 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,832 shares to 79,058 shares, valued at $6.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,296 shares, and cut its stake in Euro/Asia Ishares Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intll Limited Com reported 2.15% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 273,134 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 22,550 shares. Quantum Cap reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lockheed Martin Inv Management Co has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Md Sass Invsts Services holds 9,900 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co owns 52,477 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 200 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation owns 85,789 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited holds 49,143 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

