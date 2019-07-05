Holder Addison Capital Company Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Essex Financial Services Has Lifted Exelon (EXC) Position by $415,400

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 4.03 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.47. About 4.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 108,359 shares. Rbo Co Ltd invested in 4.58% or 171,850 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct invested 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zeke Cap Advisors holds 37,970 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited reported 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Forbes J M Communications Llp owns 112,572 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 128,522 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh stated it has 3,113 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,482 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1St Source Comml Bank reported 78,780 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,404 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 5,438 shares stake. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank reported 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,289 shares to 49,550 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (NYSE:GS) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,221 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Groupinc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.