Holder Addenda Capital Has Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 499,796 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 228,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 530,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.23 million, up from 301,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 364,240 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 15,280 shares to 436,876 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,375 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

