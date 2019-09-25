Holder Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stake; Forward Management Position in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Has Decreased by $4.85 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 102,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, up from 91,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 125,529 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 113,388 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares to 144,289 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 25,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,295 shares, and cut its stake in Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL).

