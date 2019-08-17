Holder Acadian Asset Management Upped Ryerson Hldg (RYI) Stake; Pacific Heights Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (RYI) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 37,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 175,474 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 137,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ryerson Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 83,248 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ryerson Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYI); 06/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q EPS 28c

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold RYI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 3.44% less from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability owns 138,053 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 443 shares. Victory Capital holds 0% or 140,840 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 24,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 284,206 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 348,199 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 4,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Blackrock accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 246,885 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $225.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,344 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

More notable recent Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Ryerson (RYI) Stock Now? – Zacks.com” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xerox Shareholders Approve Holding Company Reorganization – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries – PR Newswire” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $248,176 activity. Another trade for 2,671 shares valued at $24,466 was made by Lehner Edward J. on Monday, April 8. The insider Burbach Michael bought $33,960.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 8,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,288 were reported by Aqr Capital Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 19,600 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 160,498 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,992 shares. 4.49M are held by Redmile Gru Limited. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 16,991 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,344 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 10,432 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 2.43% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com holds 0.08% or 36,255 shares in its portfolio.