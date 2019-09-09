Holder Abingworth Llp Lifted Sientra (SIEN) Holding; As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stock Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 2.95M shares traded or 153.27% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 650,441 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 17,391 shares valued at $99,998 was bought by Little Paul Sean.

