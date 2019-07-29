Holder 1St Source Bank Has Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Fmc (FMC) Share Price Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted by $28.26 Million Its Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 1.45 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 615.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 371,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,185 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.20 million, up from 60,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.57. About 700,877 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 7,200 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 132,147 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 12,000 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 9.16 million shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,084 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 3,335 shares. Moors And Cabot has 11,832 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Investors Service has invested 0.16% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bridgewater Limited Partnership owns 10,008 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 6,713 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.17% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,090 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

