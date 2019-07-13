Holder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Holding; Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $5.15 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 98,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 137,094 shares traded or 52.63% up from the average. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has declined 2.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.79% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 122,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 640,025 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, down from 762,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Sh Fd (CAF) by 35,936 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 89,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,610 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MCR shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 10.25 million shares or 10.62% less from 11.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,324 shares to 70,436 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.