Holder 13D Management Has Raised Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; As Primoris Services (PRIM) Shares Declined, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Trimmed Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 37,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 899,451 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, down from 937,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Primoris Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 215,153 shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10 board members are all white; three of the 10 are women. Now in a big change, @amazon announced it would adopt a policy whereby women and people of color are included in the pool of candidates for all board openings; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 14/05/2018 – Primoris Services at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Thompson Davis; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – ANTICIPATES THAT WILLBROS’ LINEAL OIL & GAS OPERATIONS WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO PRIMORIS’ UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 677,405 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,759 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 825,048 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 15,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.1% or 1.54M shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) or 27,058 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 279,017 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 818,084 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. 15,779 are held by Sei. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 10,201 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 306,997 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Awards Valued Over $30 Million – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Award Valued Over $71 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Engineering Award Valued Over $17 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 101,107 shares to 102,037 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp has 0.32% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 2,255 were reported by Polaris Mgmt Ltd Liability. Valueact Lp has 10.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5.21 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,865 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.04% or 969,723 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 26 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,050 shares. Finance Architects has invested 0.22% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 227 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0.02% or 49,334 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,312 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Citizens Northern Corp accumulated 0.53% or 5,447 shares.