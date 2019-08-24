Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Raised Bio Techne (TECH) Stake; Barrett Asset Management Stake In Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Was Has Boosted

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Ltd has invested 3.35% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 6,941 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Amer Cap Inc has 0.97% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 104,895 shares. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.64% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 539,980 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.96% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 42 shares stake. State Street Corp accumulated 918,844 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested in 2,617 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 205 shares. Ent Ser owns 29 shares. Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.4% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 190,477 were reported by Amer Century Cos Inc. Creative Planning holds 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 1,785 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,905 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 197 are held by Mcf Ltd Com. Massachusetts-based Impact Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 3.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oz Management LP owns 188,522 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Kistler reported 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company invested in 0.28% or 174,155 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Com owns 836 shares. The Massachusetts-based Altimeter Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman Com reported 7,784 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Com holds 352 shares. Colorado-based Peak Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,971 were reported by Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bellecapital Ltd stated it has 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss & Company accumulated 14.07% or 7,550 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,397 shares to 7,512 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,240 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).