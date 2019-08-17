Hoertkorn Richard Charles Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $340,215 as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Naspers is Selling Its 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,386 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lincoln Limited Com has 4.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt reported 43,585 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bruni J V And Co Co invested in 0.06% or 3,176 shares. Da Davidson And Communication owns 367,495 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 62,352 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Llc accumulated 2.24M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.06M shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 119,908 shares. Srs Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.18 million shares or 2.95% of the stock. Haverford Company owns 944,307 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. 2,217 were accumulated by Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Com. Natixis invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Mgmt holds 4,500 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,142 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual Ins Com. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc reported 187,167 shares. Summit Group Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,458 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 11,544 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Fin Architects stated it has 340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,819 were reported by Vigilant Mngmt Limited Com. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). North Star owns 12,532 shares. 3,627 were reported by Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meridian Co invested 2.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).