Hoertkorn Richard Charles Upped Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Value Declined; Icon Advisers Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 521.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 27,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Ltd owns 40,794 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,102 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Commerce reported 0.22% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Copeland Mngmt Llc accumulated 28,112 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advent Ma reported 2.69% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 7,135 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Com invested in 3,364 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation has invested 0.1% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Charles Schwab stated it has 488,372 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,622 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Asset Mngmt One, Japan-based fund reported 103,475 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 38,900 shares to 532,096 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,700 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PE).

