Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $340,215; Market Valuation Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 243,650 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,830 shares. Skylands Capital Lc holds 1.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 197,225 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 135,020 shares. Covington Cap Management has 114,363 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 37,009 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 2.27% or 9.22 million shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.4% stake. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lincluden Mngmt Limited has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisor Networks holds 0.02% or 12,178 shares in its portfolio. Clal Insurance Hldgs Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 267,970 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.32M shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,426 shares to 107,233 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.67% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Coho Partners Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 18,838 shares. First Tru reported 78,080 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carlson LP has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 82,286 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 128,532 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,176 shares. Adage Cap Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.62% or 2.24 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc owns 21,592 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 767,890 are owned by Menora Mivtachim. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.27% or 121,934 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200 on Wednesday, February 6.