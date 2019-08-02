Hoertkorn Richard Charles Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Raised; Buckingham Capital Management Position in Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) Upped as Stock Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.82% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.78 million shares traded or 70.12% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Capital Nv owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,503 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Invest Co has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 31,098 shares. Putnam Fl holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 146,781 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 24,972 shares. 1.67 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Caprock Group reported 0.71% stake. Riverpark Advisors owns 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,361 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D E Shaw has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Guardian LP has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,259 shares. Empyrean Capital Prtnrs LP holds 171,286 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,342 shares to 6,658 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 104,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,568 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.01% or 3.27 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 254,578 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Communications Limited Liability Co accumulated 99,850 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 3.22 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Intll Gru accumulated 72,082 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 121,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 282,256 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Quantbot Technology LP owns 37,800 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Qs Limited Liability Company has 202,961 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ameriprise Finance invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).