Hoertkorn Richard Charles Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Upped by $1.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Sands Capital Management Has Cut Position in Visa (V) by $96.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $352.21. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 616,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.90 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 billion, down from 16.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $179.32. About 3.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 79,386 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,115 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.16M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $578.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 33.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.