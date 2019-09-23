Hoertkorn Richard Charles Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Increased by $353,199; Maverick Capital LTD Raised Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $73.85 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.37 million, up from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 500,173 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST CNS-TARGETED DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 199,217 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 50,033 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 400,693 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 103,871 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 43,790 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Co reported 138,800 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Maverick has 4.45% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 4.24 million shares. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated has 3.49% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 402,641 shares. Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 150 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 7,666 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 104,449 shares. 80,500 are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Co.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 50,590 shares to 218,000 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 17,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,090 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,721 shares. California-based Pure Finance Advsrs has invested 0.28% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Financial Serv Group reported 0.25% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Mgmt Services accumulated 0.06% or 160 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 1,523 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd accumulated 2,705 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 2,279 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt stated it has 400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth has 14,481 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Round Table Serv Lc has 0.14% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,218 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,592 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 409 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors holds 0.1% or 1,319 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 40,490 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 73,786 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,600 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

