Hoertkorn Richard Charles Maintains Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Confluence Investment Management Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) Increased by $1.09 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 178,842 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, up from 169,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 890,334 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 62,924 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $47.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) by 85,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Company Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 295,637 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,554 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 16,538 shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.34% or 5,468 shares in its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2,747 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd. Live Your Vision Llc stated it has 100 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 6,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,000 were reported by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Td Asset reported 79,612 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Prns Llc stated it has 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 223,493 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1,400 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 539 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Senator Inv Lp has 4.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Bainco has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc reported 9,940 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 249,153 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Gru Lc has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 76,710 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 46,010 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.49% or 4,991 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc reported 2.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares to 94,440 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,575 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..