Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $340,215 as Stock Value Rose; Chartist Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Raised by $172.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 31,098 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Llc invested in 54,758 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 7,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pointstate Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset reported 39,412 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 5,189 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 805 shares stake. St Johns Inv Management Comm Limited Company holds 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,124 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 67,606 shares. Gradient Ltd reported 7,613 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 19,374 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.74M shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares to 17,813 shares, valued at $914.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE).

