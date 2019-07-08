Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $340,215; Shares Rose; As Centene Corp. (CNC) Share Value Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted by $22.89 Million Its Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.76. About 399,836 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 140,818 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 618,258 shares. Natixis owns 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 533,533 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.11% or 383,552 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,302 shares. Capital Int Invsts reported 6.83 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Argent Co invested in 22,090 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 14,600 shares. 4.25 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 58,910 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Viking Glob Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 54 shares. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sandy Spring Bank has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 359,139 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $47.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 13,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,868 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares to 47,115 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,995 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Disney World Gears Up for Its Last Slow Summer – International Business Times” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.