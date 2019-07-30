Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.26 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 582,127 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 4,337 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42,460 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Lc has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Rech Global Investors reported 2.05 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 1,193 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Capstone Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,053 shares. 11,453 are owned by Waters Parkerson And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,256 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First In has 2,365 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Cullinan reported 0.04% stake. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset invested in 0.01% or 7,372 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 142,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has 8,952 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 79,386 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,575 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 20,480 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.49% or 275,525 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt invested in 58,907 shares. 105,224 are held by Lafleur Godfrey Limited Co. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,169 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 5.84 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 860,146 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2,610 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Com reported 48,663 shares. Central Comml Bank Tru accumulated 47,489 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt invested in 2,200 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.13M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 20,199 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,877 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 14,313 shares to 55,622 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,285 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).