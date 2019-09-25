Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased William Lyon Homes (WLH) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 46.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 3,534 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.43M, down from 6,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 44,658 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $389.57. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt reported 14,473 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.22% or 2,543 shares. Bbr Limited Company owns 5,309 shares. Courage Miller Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company holds 1.1% or 16,558 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 3,454 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Lc holds 3.77% or 489,590 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,889 shares. Beaumont holds 30,974 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com invested in 51,774 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,104 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,004 shares. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 1,350 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 286,282 shares to 286,658 shares, valued at $22.24B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 18,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

