Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA); As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares to 65,733 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,115 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New.

