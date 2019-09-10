Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); At&T (Put) (T) Stock Price Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $4.61 Million

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 100,000 shares to 484,970 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 27,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares to 25,995 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,115 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

