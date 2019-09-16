Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Range Res (RRC) Stock Value Declined While Kopernik Global Investors Raised Its Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 11.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.24 million, up from 8.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 12.82 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. DORMAN MARGARET K bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Lc invested in 0% or 462,901 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 61,700 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Key Grp Incorporated Holding (Cayman) Ltd holds 4.66% or 7.93M shares. Gagnon Securities Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 14,087 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 31,918 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 21,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Profund Advsrs Llc accumulated 20,041 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,678 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 42,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,850 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 235,419 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 15,152 shares stake. Moreover, City Holdings Communications has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karpas Strategies Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,018 shares. 4,107 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Limited Liability Com. Btc Cap holds 0.97% or 16,408 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gp reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Forbes J M & Llp has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,706 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 316,100 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American Bancshares holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,240 shares. Hodges Management has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,561 shares. American Inc, a New York-based fund reported 196,425 shares. Smith Salley Associate has 17,374 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares to 41,665 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.