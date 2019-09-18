Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $353,199 as Shares Declined; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bokf Has Cut Position

Bokf decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 64.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 125,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,843 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, down from 195,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 3.57M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $383.81. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,786 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares has 1.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,240 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 2,193 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 1,862 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baltimore has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wms Prtn Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,312 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has 49,600 shares. Towercrest Mngmt holds 0.14% or 1,381 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Comm Limited Liability holds 11,776 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,216 shares. 4.15 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc owns 5,651 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 878 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 15.96 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested in 0.2% or 28,222 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company reported 104,268 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 572 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 58,709 shares stake. 49,885 were reported by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation. Washington owns 68,905 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co owns 15,408 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.86% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 303,969 shares. Loews reported 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South State Corporation invested in 0.04% or 6,480 shares. 597,194 were reported by Cap Fund Mgmt. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 116,066 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,141 shares to 33,339 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A..