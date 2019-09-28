Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $353,199; Lennox International (LII) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, down from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.58. About 185,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,391 shares to 100,943 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 9,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 12,449 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 23,955 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Tompkins Fin Corporation owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 8,268 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 405 shares. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 2,605 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 368,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 8,126 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 41,150 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 37,867 shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03M for 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares to 23,505 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,750 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).