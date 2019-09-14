Hoertkorn Richard Charles Holds Position in Boeing Co (BA); Goodyear Tire (GT) Market Value Declined While Wilen Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $390,675

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire (GT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp analyzed 26,045 shares as the company's stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 401,858 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 427,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 4.41M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.90M for 6.73 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 168,723 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Brookstone Mngmt reported 29,337 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.12% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 150,240 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 712,774 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 527,329 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 9.07 million shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 409,041 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,241 shares. 134,135 were reported by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. State Street reported 6.12M shares. 1,015 are held by Central Bancorporation.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

