Hoertkorn Richard Charles Holds Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $922,532

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 447,868 shares traded or 79.84% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 57.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,036 shares to 16,370 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

