Hoertkorn Richard Charles Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised as Share Price Rose; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.69 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 7,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $621.34. About 112,635 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendley Com has 79,332 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Cap Management Va owns 24,786 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Howard Management accumulated 210,070 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 110,087 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carroll Financial Associates holds 0.27% or 26,125 shares. Primecap Commerce Ca holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.28M shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc accumulated 18,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 8.58M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South State Corp stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Inv Management owns 310,139 shares. Ent Services Corporation owns 6,897 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,386 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34,304 shares to 99,952 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 54,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

