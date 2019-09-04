Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $340,215; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Pegasystems (PEGA) by $4.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 255,596 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares to 25,995 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,386 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Services has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 713,712 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,220 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.04M shares stake. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Management Ltd has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 138,197 shares. 45,001 are held by Harvest Lc. Iat Reinsurance invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 54,658 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harbour Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 151,802 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,098 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 227,655 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

