Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $340,215; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut by $590,555 Its Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 39,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $279.77. About 628,394 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 956 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.43% or 338,801 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 73,523 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis reported 74,974 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 3.02% or 150,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 378,050 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,466 shares. Blue Financial reported 22,210 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duncker Streett Incorporated invested in 2.91% or 53,552 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares to 15,216 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,961 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd. Trustco State Bank N Y holds 3.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,486 shares. 27,010 are owned by Goelzer Invest Management. Janney Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 476,435 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 1.71 million are held by Swedbank. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc owns 128,522 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1St Source State Bank stated it has 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 43,782 were accumulated by Everence. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 109.04 million shares. Middleton Company Inc Ma owns 24,711 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associate has 27,061 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. The Washington-based S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares to 94,440 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).