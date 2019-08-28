Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lowered Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $576,450; Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder David R Rahn & Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $527,688 as Valuation Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $204.81. About 10.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 25,995 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 29,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 1.06M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hennessy Advisors reported 15,973 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greylin Investment Mangement owns 5,735 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lumina Fund Limited Liability Company has 2.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). John G Ullman Assocs holds 0.24% or 6,979 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,650 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 303,284 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.49% or 94,963 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs reported 0.67% stake. Berkshire Money Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 5,212 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.08% or 1,421 shares. Financial Consulate owns 30,582 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Cordasco has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). American Money Mngmt Limited reported 2.08% stake. Davis R M Inc has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 16,431 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cincinnati Fincl invested 3.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cipher Capital LP owns 67,308 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust Co owns 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,819 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 8.15M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 191,843 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.24% or 6,539 shares. Roundview Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,983 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 38,687 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 0.51% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).