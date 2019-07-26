Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lowered By $614,250 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Shorts at Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Raised By 23.97%

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,250 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 79,386 shares with $9.36 million value, down from 84,636 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 6.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) had an increase of 23.97% in short interest. BLFS’s SI was 678,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.97% from 547,400 shares previously. With 174,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s short sellers to cover BLFS’s short positions. The SI to Biolife Solutions Inc’s float is 6.43%. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 61,649 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 103.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018

Among 2 analysts covering BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioLife Solutions had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $374.11 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 124.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48,210 activity. 3,000 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares with value of $48,210 were sold by Berard Todd.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 141.10% more from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.