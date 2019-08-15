Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.26 Million; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose While Srb Trimmed Stake by $665,000

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.43M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $155.17. About 447,358 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk to Acquire Rulebook – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Verisk (VRSK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 816,491 shares. Washington Capital Inc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment has 0.16% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 744,427 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Comm stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 207,227 shares. Argent Co invested in 0.03% or 1,832 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 61,908 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Madison Inv Hldg reported 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cognios Capital Llc reported 18,322 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 40,657 shares. Prelude Management holds 375 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 79,386 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0.51% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management holds 2,495 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nikko Asset Americas has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,075 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 100,553 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,958 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 1,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca accumulated 0.05% or 790 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sandhill Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,401 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 289,840 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 857 are owned by Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 250 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 2,710 shares. Guardian Invest Management holds 3.72% or 11,248 shares. 278,329 are owned by Ing Groep Nv.