Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $601,550; United Rentals (URI) Position Raised by Montgomery Investment Management Inc

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 11,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 96,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 0.2% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,798 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 28,765 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 197 shares. Da Davidson invested in 0% or 1,950 shares. 108,351 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. National Asset Management reported 2,989 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 234,600 shares. Agf Investments reported 367,988 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 657 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 34,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 14,132 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Company has invested 3.42% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How, When and Why to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Again – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity.